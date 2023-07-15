Bahrain granted the status of SCO dialogue partner

The Kingdom of Bahrain has officially been granted the status dialogue partner in the Shanghai Cooperation Organization (SCO).

Bahrain’s Ambassador to the People’s Republic of China Dr. Mohammed Ghassan Mohammed Adnan Sheikho signed a memorandum of understanding in this regard with SCO Secretary General Zhang Ming, in the presence of representatives of SCO permanent member countries.

Dr. Sheikho said that the visionary leadership of His Majesty King Hamad bin Isa Al Khalifa and the support of His Royal Highness Prince Salman bin Hamad Al Khalifa, the Crown Prince and Prime Minister, have turned the Kingdom of Bahrain into a world hub.

He highlighted Bahrain’s sound policies which aim to support cooperation, promote interstate cordial relations and achieve comprehensive sustainable development amid global mutual respect, tolerance and non-interference in other countries’ internal affairs, towards maintaining international security and peace.

He highlighted Bahrain’s positive role and constructive participation in international and regional organizations, including the Shanghai Cooperation Organization as a "dialogue partner", congratulating the wise leadership on the Kingdom’s successive successes.

Source: Bahrain News Agency