Awqaf min. discusses with COEA delegation bilateral cooperation

Jul 21, 2024

Awqaf Minister Osama el Azhari has discussed on Sunday 21/7/2024 with a delegation from the Coptic Orthodox Endowments Authority (COEA) ways of boosting bilateral ties.

This came during a meeting held with undersecretary of the religious affairs at the House of Representatives Mounsef Suleiman and Secretary General of COEA Jamil Halim.

The meeting, which was held at the ministry’s premises at the New Administrative Capital (NAC) and attended by a host of senior officials, discussed bilateral cooperation between the Egyptian Awqaf Authority and the COEA.

They further discussed ways of implementing a campaign to encourage reading among the youth.

Source: State Information Service Egypt

