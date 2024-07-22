Four wanted persons arrested and seizure of 177 violations in Babylon



Babylon Police carried out a security campaign today, Monday, in the city of Hillah, which resulted in the arrest of four wanted persons and the seizure of 177 violations.

Brigadier General Adel Al-Husseini, Director of Media for Babylon Police, said, “The police arrested today, Monday, four people against whom arrest warrants had previously been issued in a security exercise that also resulted in the seizure of 120 traffic violations and the seizure of 57 motorcycles without official papers.

Source: National Iraqi News Agency