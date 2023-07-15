Attorney General receives third periodic report

Attorney General Dr. Ali bin Fadhl Al-Buainain received the third semi-annual periodic report of the Public Prosecution's initiative - Social Welfare (Care).

Dr. Al-Buainain received Fahd Al-Rumaihi, Advocate of the Family and Child Prosecution, Director of the Public Prosecution's Initiative for Social Welfare (Care), who submitted the report.

The report evaluated the initiative during the first half of this year, highlighting the indicators that measure the achievement of its goals within the range of target groups.

According to the report, the initiative covered a total (52) cases among children, women and men, since the beginning of this year, highlighting the results which have been achieved and educational services, health, psychological, social, and developmental care which were provided.

The Attorney General praised efforts to carry out the (Care) initiative, which is the first of its kind in the region, reflecting the determination and will of national institutions to harness all capabilities to implement projects, programmes and comprehensive development plans and accomplish Bahrain's future vision for the advancement of human rights.

The “Care” programme was launched by Dr. Al Buainain in 2021 as the first initiatives aimed to tackle the social, economic or psychological underlying crimes and identify the necessary remedies and aspects of follow-up care and protection for the advancement of social justice.

Source: Bahrain News Agency