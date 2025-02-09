Advisory Committee Begins Deliberations to Break Libyan Political Deadlock

Tripoli: The first meetings of the Advisory Committee, recently established as a pivotal step in addressing the ongoing Libyan political crisis, commenced today at the United Nations Support Mission headquarters in Tripoli. The Deputy Special Representative of the Secretary-General welcomed the committee members, emphasizing the committee’s significant role in the political process, which is led and owned by Libyans. The initiative aims to break the current political deadlock, acknowledging that while the committee’s task is challenging, it remains crucial.

According to Libyan News Agency, the Advisory Committee was introduced as part of a comprehensive political process announced in a briefing to the Security Council. It was formed under Security Council Resolution 2755 of 2024, tasked with developing technically viable and politically feasible proposals to resolve contentious issues in the electoral framework. This effort is crucial for facilitating elections in Libya.

Khoury expressed optimism that the committee’s deliberations would support the political process’s subsequent stages, aiding decision-makers and institutions in overcoming the political impasse. She clarified that the committee is neither a decision-making body nor a replacement for existing institutions. Its work will build on existing Libyan frameworks and laws, including the Libyan Political Agreement and the Libyan Political Dialogue Forum Roadmap.

Khoury addressed the committee members, acknowledging their selection based on expertise in legal, constitutional, and electoral matters, along with their ability to navigate political challenges. She emphasized the importance of collective wisdom and learning from past experiences to chart a new path forward.

Highlighting the complexity and vulnerability of the issues to political exploitation, Khoury stressed the importance of maintaining the committee’s integrity, prioritizing national interests over partisan concerns. She noted the collapse of transitional structures under political polarization and the diminishing democratic legitimacy since the revolution.

Khoury called for a candid examination of the failures of the December 2021 elections, urging a focus on overcoming current obstacles to ensure successful future elections. She emphasized the mission’s goal to develop options that resolve electoral disputes, supporting Libyan institutions in conducting comprehensive, credible elections while preserving Libya’s fragile stability. The advisory committee is seen as the first step in achieving this objective.