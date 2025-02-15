Al-Mnifi Emphasizes Unified African Stance on Security Council Reform

Addis Ababa: The Chairman of the Presidential Council, Mohamed Al-Mnifi, underscored the critical importance of preserving a unified African stance on the reform of the Security Council. His remarks emphasized alignment with the Azzolini Consensus and the Sirte Declaration to address historical injustices and secure fair representation within both the permanent and non-permanent membership categories.

According to Libyan News Agency, Al-Mnifi delivered his speech in the Ethiopian capital, Addis Ababa, during a meeting of the Committee of Heads of State and Government of the African Union on Security Council Reform. This meeting took place on the sidelines of the 38th session of the African Union Assembly, attended by heads of state and government members of the committee.

In his address, Al-Mnifi called for continued engagement in discussions with the five permanent member states of the Security Council and other relevant stakeholder groups, to advance the cause of reform and ensure equitable representation for Africa.