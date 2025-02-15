Security Patrols Deployed in Mezda to Strengthen Public Safety

Mezda: Security patrols have been deployed to enhance security in the city of Mezda, located south of Tripoli. The Law Enforcement Department of the General Department of Security Operations announced the deployment of security patrols affiliated with the Joint Security Room inside the city of Mezda and its suburbs, south of the capital, Tripoli.

According to Libyan News Agency, the department explained that the security deployment process aims to carry out accurate inspections to maintain public security and address any potential security breaches. These measures are part of a comprehensive security plan focused on enhancing the rule of law and controlling violations. The implementation of the patrols is coordinated with various competent security agencies to ensure wide coverage of all vital areas.