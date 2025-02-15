Al-Mnifi Engages in Strategic Talks with Bourita and Guterres in Addis Ababa

Addis Ababa: The President of the Presidential Council, Mohamed Al-Mnifi, held significant meetings in the Ethiopian capital, Addis Ababa, with Moroccan Minister of Foreign Affairs, Nasser Bourita, and United Nations Secretary-General, Antonio Guterres.

According to Libyan News Agency, the discussions between Al-Mnifi and Bourita, attended by Taher Al-Baour, who oversees the Ministry of Foreign Affairs and International Cooperation in the Government of National Unity, focused on the latest political developments in Libya. The leaders emphasized strengthening bilateral relations between Libya and Morocco and explored expanding joint cooperation across various sectors.

In a separate meeting, Al-Mnifi also engaged with Antonio Guterres to address the ongoing political process in Libya. Al-Mnifi expressed his approval of the appointment of the new envoy by the Secretary-General and assured Guterres of his full support for the mission’s work in Libya.