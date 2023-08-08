Al-Maliki meets with the Ambassador of the European Union and confirms: Iraq seeks to run in local elections at the end of this year

The Head of the State of Law Coalition, Nuri al-Maliki, confirmed that Iraq is seeking to run in the local elections at the end of this year.

The Coalition said in a statement: "Al-Maliki met in his office today, the European Union Ambassador to Iraq, Villa Fariola, on the occasion of the end of his work in Baghdad."

The two sides reviewed developments in the political and security situation and the repercussions of regional and international events, and Iraq's relations with the European Union countries, praising the Ambassador's stances in strengthening the European Union's relations with Iraq, wishing him success in his next duties.

The Head of the State of Law Coalition confirmed that Iraq is seeking to run in the local elections at the end of this year due to the political stability that it witnessed recently after the formation of the elected government, indicating that the region and the world are witnessing great challenges, calling for the importance of adopting dialogue and giving priority to the interests of the people to solve outstanding problems.

For his part, Ambassador Phile Fariola praised Al-Maliki's role and support for the success of the work of the European mission in Baghdad, stressing that the European Union will continue to support Iraq in various fields, especially in the field of reconstruction.

