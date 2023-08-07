Syria, Bahrain discuss strengthening financial, banking and customs cooperation

Finance Minister, Kinan Yaghi, discussed with Bahraini Ambassador to Syria, Waheed Mubarak Sayyar, means of enhancing cooperation ties in the financial, banking and custom domains.

The bilateral agreements were also touched upon during the meeting.

Yaghi said that the bilateral agreement on avoidance of double taxation is still in force, adding that there is another one been inked since 1994 stipulating on exempting all imports of national origin between the two countries from all customs duties and taxes.

He stressed the importance of developing the draft convention on cooperation being discussed by the two parties to increase the technical cooperation and mutual assistance in the custom issues.

Ambassador Sayyar underlined that his country is beside Syria in all circumstances, with the two sides agreeing on activating the bilateral agreements and enhancing the trade exchange along with the continuous coordination to resume meeting of the High-level Joint Committee and boost cooperation in all economic fields.

Source: Syrian Arab News Agency