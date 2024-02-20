Al-Magarif participates in the Maghreb Forum on digital transformation in education.

Tripoli: Libya participated with a delegation headed by the Ministry of Education, Mousa Al-Magarif, in the high-level Maghreb Regional Forum on digital transformation in education, monitoring and following up on the progress made in achieving the fourth goal of sustainable development 2030. In his remarks at the forum, Al-Magarif expressed his happiness for his participation in this forum, which is sponsored by UNESCO and the Tunisian Education Ministry. Al-Magarif touched on the paths that the Ministry worked on, which are the path of providing inclusive, equitable, safe, and healthy schools, the path of learning and skills for work life and sustainable development, the path of education and digital transformation, and the path of teachers and financing education. Al-Magarif pledged the Ministry's commitment to reforming educational programs and its efforts to develop and modernize school curricula and focus on introducing environmental concepts and climate change, teaching life skills, entrepreneurship, education, and the green economy, pointing to the Ministry's efforts in activating e-learning programs and creating the national e-learning project, as well as establishing a sustainable digital transformation. At the conclusion, he stressed the Ministry's commitment to investing in the continuous professional development of teachers by approving training programs in the areas of modern teaching methods, active learning strategies, digital education skills, and approving regulations that specify employment conditions. Source: Libyan News Agency