Al-Mabrouk and Issa participate in the annual meeting of the IMF in Washington.



Tripoli: The Minister of Finance in the Government of National Unity (GNU), Khalid Al-Mabrouk, and the Governor of the Central Bank of Libya, Naji Issa, participated in the annual meeting of the World Bank Group and International Monetary Fund (IMF) for 2024 in Washington, U.S.

According to the communication office of the GNU, the meeting discussed the economic and geopolitical crises that affected global economic growth and ways to address them.

The participants approved the annual reports and financial statements of the two institutions, the auditors’ report, in addition to approving the operating budget for the fiscal year ending in June 2025.

The decisions of the Joint Procedures Committee (JPC) related to the institutions affiliated with the World Bank were also approved, such as the International Bank for Reconstruction and Development (IBRD), the International Finance Corporation (IFC), the International Development Association (IDA), the International Centre for Settlement of Investment Disputes (I

CSID), and the Multilateral Investment Guarantee Agency (MIGA).

Source: Libyan News Agency