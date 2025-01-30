Al-Juwaifi Participates in Arab Youth and Sports Ministers Meeting in Iraq

Baghdad: Minister of Sports “Abdul Shafi’ Al-Juwaifi” participated in the meeting of the Executive Office of the Council of Arab Youth and Sports Ministers in its 71st session, which was held today, Thursday, in the Iraqi capital, Baghdad.

According to Libyan News Agency, Al-Juwaifi emphasized that this meeting is part of a series of regular gatherings of the Council of Youth and Sports Ministers, functioning under the League of Arab States. The primary aim of the meeting is to foster cooperation, coordination, and integration across youth and sports sectors, striving to unify the positions of Arab nations in international and regional youth and sports forums. Additionally, the meeting seeks to oversee Arab sports tournaments, working closely with the Union of Arab National Olympic Committees.