Al-Abed and Palestinian Counterpart Discuss Labor Cooperation

Riyadh: Minister of Labor and Rehabilitation Ali Al-Rida Al-Abed reviewed with Palestinian Minister of Labor, Maryam Hawash, ways to enhance cooperation in the fields of work and employment. The meeting took place on the sidelines of the International Labor Market Conference held in Riyadh.

According to Libyan News Agency, the discussion centered on activating the Palestinian employment strategy through the Arab Labor Organization. This initiative aims to improve the economic conditions of Palestinian workers, reflecting a collaborative effort to address employment challenges.

Al-Abed emphasized Libya’s steadfast support for the Palestinian cause, highlighting Libya’s ongoing commitment at various levels, particularly in work and development sectors. This meeting underscores a mutual interest in advancing labor relations and fostering economic growth for Palestinian workers.