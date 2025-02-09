Al-Baour and Russian Ambassador Discuss Strengthening Libya-Russia Ties

Tripoli: The Acting Minister of Foreign Affairs and International Cooperation, Taher Al-Baour, engaged in discussions with Aydar Aganin, the Ambassador of the Russian Federation to Libya, focusing on enhancing bilateral cooperation in multiple sectors.

According to Libyan News Agency, the meeting took place at the Ministry of Foreign Affairs headquarters in Tripoli. It covered several regional and international topics of mutual concern, particularly the initiatives aimed at stabilizing Libya and bolstering the political process.