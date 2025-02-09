Brega Oil Marketing: Comprehensive Development of the Operational System at Oil Depots in Tripoli

Tripoli: The Tripoli Region Administration of Brega Oil Marketing Company has initiated a comprehensive program aimed at developing and enhancing the performance of operational processes in its oil depots.

According to Libyan News Agency, the company announced on its official page that the program involves updating the infrastructure and employing the latest technologies. This is being done in full coordination with maintenance department specialists, with close oversight from the Oil Lines Operation Coordination, and in collaboration with the Lines Committee (10-16).

The company has detailed that the first phase of the program has commenced, focusing on the development and improvement of pipeline networks and marine facilities. This phase also emphasizes maintaining the safety and quality of petroleum products by adding isolation valves to the receiving lines. The aim is to optimally control the flow of products, reduce leakage possibilities, ensure the safety of workers and the environment, and maintain

the main receiving line for liquefied petroleum gas. This is intended to ensure a continuous flow, prevent sudden malfunctions, and maintain operational efficiency.

Brega Oil Marketing highlighted that this phase is the initial step in a series of development procedures that will encompass all aspects of operational processes in the oil depots. The goal is to achieve the highest standards of quality and efficiency, ensuring a continuous and reliable supply of petroleum products to the local market.