A woman committed suicide by burning herself south of Hilla

A woman committed suicide this evening, Thursday, by burning herself inside her house in Al-Qasim district, south of Hilla, after a dispute with her husband.

Media Director of Babylon Police, Brigadier General Adel al-Husseini, said, "A woman died while being transported to the hospital after setting her body on fire after pouring benzene in her house in al-Qasim district, south of Hilla, on Thursday evening.

He added that the body was transferred to the forensic medicine office and that an investigation was opened into the accident to find out the causes of death.

Source: National Iraqi News Agency