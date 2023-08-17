4th West Asian Bodybuilding Championship to kick off in Bahrain on Friday

The fourth West Asian Bodybuilding Championship will kick off in Bahrain tomorrow at 09:00 am at the Shaikh Abdulaziz bin Mohammed Al Khalifa Hall in the University of Bahrain (UoB) Sakhir Campus, and run until August 19.

His Highness Shaikh Khalid bin Hamad Al Khalifa, Supreme Council for Youth and Sports First Deputy Chairman, General Sports Authority Chairman and Bahrain Olympic Committee President, will patronise the tournament in which 160 bodybuilders from many countries will participate.

Bodybuilders’ registration and weigh-in took place today at the Golden Tulip Hotel, under the supervision of the International Fitness and Bodybuilding Federation (IFBB), the West Asian Federation of Bodybuilding and Fitness, and the Arbitration Committee of the Bahrain Bodybuilding Federation (BBF).

Commenting, BBF President, Sami Al-Haddad, expressed pride in HH Shaikh Khalid’s patronage of the tournament, which reflects HH’s support for various BBF’s activities and championships.

He affirmed that preparations for the mega continental championship had started a long time ago to ensure the continuity of Bahrain’s successful hosting of sporting events.

Bodybuilders from Bahrain, UAE, Syria, Oman, Saudi Arabia, Kuwait, Yemen, Palestine, Lebanon and Iran will take part in the championship, in addition to residents representing the Pakistani, UK, Egyptian and Nigerian expatriate communities in Bahrain, who will also participate in the event based on IFBB’s approval.

Source: Bahrain News Agency