WeRide Named Among China’s Top 10 AI Case Studies for UAE Autonomous Driving Deployment, the Only Autonomous Driving Company Recognized

Officials release AI From China Benefits the World (2026) during the main forum of WAIC 2026 in Shanghai

SHANGHAI, July 17, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — WeRide (NASDAQ: WRD; HKEX: 0800), a global leader in autonomous driving technology, today announced that its autonomous driving deployment in the United Arab Emirates (UAE) has been selected as one of the Top 10 examples of international cooperation in Chinese AI technologies and products in AI From China Benefits the World (2026), in a national case collection released at the 2026 World Artificial Intelligence Conference (WAIC).

WeRide was the only autonomous driving company included on the list, with its UAE operations recognized as a benchmark for the international deployment of Chinese AI innovation. This underscores the growing global impact of autonomous mobility and demonstrates how Chinese autonomous driving technologies can be successfully deployed, regulated and commercialized in international markets.

The recognition was announced at the main forum of WAIC 2026, where China’s National Development and Reform Commission (NDRC) released AI From China Benefits the World (2026). Since 2024, the initiative has highlighted impactful AI cooperation projects that demonstrate how Chinese technologies deliver meaningful social and economic value globally.

Today, WeRide’s fully driverless Robotaxi services have become part of daily transportation in the UAE. The company operates commercial Robotaxi services in both Abu Dhabi and Dubai, with riders able to access the service through the Uber platform. WeRide is currently the only company outside the United States providing fully driverless Robotaxi services on Uber.

The company’s achievements in the UAE are the result of years of continuous deployment and collaboration with local stakeholders. WeRide began public Robotaxi operations in Abu Dhabi in 2021, becoming one of the first autonomous driving companies to establish services in the country and establishing a four-year first-mover advantage in the market.

Since then, the company has continued to achieve key regulatory and commercial milestones with its extensive operational track record and proven technology. In 2023, WeRide became the first company to receive the UAE’s national license for self-driving vehicles, authorizing autonomous vehicle testing and operation on public roads nationwide, subject to local approvals. In December 2024, WeRide and Uber launched the largest commercial Robotaxi service outside the United States and China in Abu Dhabi.

Operations continued to expand in October 2025, as WeRide expanded its Robotaxi services to Ras Al Khaimah, bringing its operations to a third emirate in the UAE. One month later, WeRide became the first company to launch fully driverless commercial Robotaxi services in Abu Dhabi, enabled by the world’s first city-level L4 autonomous driving commercial permit issued outside the United States.

Today, WeRide’s Robotaxi network covers approximately 70% of Abu Dhabi’s core urban areas, with operations spanning Abu Dhabi, Dubai and Ras Al Khaimah.

WeRide’s progress in commercial deployment aligns closely with the UAE’s long-term transportation strategy. As Dubai works towards 25% of all transportation journeys to be autonomous by 2030, and Abu Dhabi advances plans to significantly increase the share of autonomous mobility in the coming decades, the regular operation of WeRide’s Robotaxi services provide practical support for the UAE in improving transportation efficiency and advancing its smart mobility transformation.

With its UAE deployment serving as a benchmark, WeRide has developed a comprehensive global operating model spanning technology adaptation, regulatory engagement and commercial operations, to enable the integration of autonomous driving into urban transportation systems across diverse markets. Beyond the UAE, WeRide has launched public Robotaxi services in Riyadh and Singapore, while expanding into additional international markets including Madrid and Zurich, further strengthening its global presence across multiple regions, vehicle platforms and deployment scenarios.

Today, WeRide’s autonomous driving products have a presence in more than 40 cities across 12 countries. The company holds autonomous driving permits in eight countries and operates a global Level 4 autonomous driving fleet of over 3,000 vehicles.

From the UAE to an expanding number of markets globally, WeRide continues to demonstrate how autonomous driving can be safely deployed, commercially operated and integrated into urban transportation systems worldwide. The company remains committed to advancing the global adoption of autonomous mobility and creating long-term value for cities, passengers and industry partners.

About WeRide

WeRide is a global leader and a first mover in the autonomous driving industry, as well as the first publicly traded Robotaxi company. Our autonomous vehicles have been tested or operated in over 40 cities across 12 countries. We are also the first and only technology company whose products have received autonomous driving permits in eight markets: China, the UAE, Singapore, France, Switzerland, Saudi Arabia, Belgium, and the US. Empowered by the smart, versatile, cost-effective, and highly adaptable WeRide One platform, WeRide provides autonomous driving products and services from L2 to L4, addressing transportation needs in the mobility, logistics, and sanitation industries. WeRide was named to Fortune’s 2025 Change the World and 2025 Future 50 lists.

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