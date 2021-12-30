US State Department spokesman: Only Libyans will fix new date for their elections.

Tripoli, The United States of America underscored that only the Libyan people will decide the new date for the Libyan elections, calling on the relevant Libyan authorities to respect the aspirations of their people in holding the elections.

Asharq Al-Awsat newspaper quoted, Thursday, the official spokesman for the US State Department, Ned Price, that his country stands with the Libyan people and supports any process to enhance the country's independence, holding the Libyans "full responsibility" for setting a new date for the elections, which were scheduled for December.

"We will continue to strongly support the ongoing efforts of the United Nations Mission in Libya and to strengthen a Libyan-led and owned process to hold free, fair and inclusive elections," Price said, stressing that the new date for the elections will only be led by Libyans.

The spokesman called on the relevant Libyan authorities to respect the aspirations of the Libyan people for quick elections, by setting the date for the polls quickly, and issuing the final list of presidential candidates without delay, noting that the free, fair, and credible elections will allow the Libyan people to elect a unified government that enhances independence and sovereignty

for the country.

Source: Libyan News Agency