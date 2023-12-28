(UPDATE) TÉLÉPHÉRIQUE MALFUNCTION IN JOUNIEH: FIVE RESCUED, REPAIRS UNDERWAY, ARMY HELICOPTER ASSISTS IN RESCUE OPERATION

Maintenance crews have initiated repairs on the Téléphérique (cable car network) in Jounieh following an unexpected malfunction. Teams from the Civil Defense are actively engaged in the evacuation of those trapped, successfully rescuing five individuals up to this moment. The rescued individuals were aboard the cabins heading towards the main center. In the meantime, National News Agency correspondent reported that an army helicopter is currently engaging in the rescue operation of those trapped inside the cable car cabins. Source: National News Agency - Lebanon

