(UPDATE) MIKATI CHAIRS CABINET SESSION OVER 2023 STATE BUDGET AT GRAND SERAIL

Caretaker Prime Minister, Najib Mikati, on Monday said that the cabinet's agenda would be postponed till next session, noting that 'discussions will be limited to the state budget draft law with the hope of completing it during today's session.' Moreover, the Prime Minister stated that the Education Minister had requested the issuance of a decree for holding extraordinary exam sessions for intermediate and secondary school certificates. Regarding recent media reports, Mikati made it clear that they were far from the truth. 'I had a lengthy meeting with the Lebanese Central Bank's Acting Governor on Saturday, and we've reached an agreement over a clear plan,' the PM maintained. In addition, the Mikati expressed full confidence in the Acting Governor and the plan agreed upon. He noted that the Finance Minister was currently exploring the most suitable and swift approach to address the matter without facing issues with salaries and medicines in August. As for the travel warning statements recently issued by Gulf Cooperation Council countries (GCC), Mikati ruled out any exceptional security situation as per the country's security apparatuses. As for the unrest being witnessed in Ain al-Hilweh refugee camp, Mikati said that he had held a lengthy meeting with the Palestinian leadership in Lebanon and with Lebanese security officials. 'We've agreed on a specific mechanism that the Palestinians will adhere to, leading to a statement from the Palestinian side on this matter,' Mikati concluded.

Source: National News Agency - Lebanon