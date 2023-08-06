Pakistan sends aid to Lattakia port for quake -affected people

A batch of aid provided by the Pakistani government and people arrived Sunday at Lattakia port.

The batch weights 200 tons of humanitarian, food and relief aid, electric generators and solar panels to support people affected by the earthquake.

Pakistani Ambassador in Damascus, Shahid Akhtar said in a statement that aid has been continuing for six months to the Syrian people since the earthquake catastrophe.

The ambassador underlined the depth of strategic ties between Syria and Pakistan and mutual cooperation in various fields, including trade, education and information technology.

In a related context, Lattakia Governor Amer Hilal discussed with the Pakistani ambassador cooperation in the education, and technology fields, including opening a Pakistani School in Lattakia province and technical center for informatics and artificial intelligence, and training through specialists from the two countries.

Source: Syrian Arab News Agency