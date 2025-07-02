UNSMIL and GNU Ministry of Defence Address Child Protection and Security Reforms

Tripoli: Representatives from the United Nations Support Mission in Libya (UNSMIL) met with the Government of National Unity (GNU) Ministry of Defence to discuss key issues related to child protection and security sector reforms. The meeting included officials from UNICEF, the Head of the Office of the GNU Ministry of Defense, and the Head of the Human Rights Office.

According to Libyan News Agency, discussions centered around reports of child recruitment and the measures in place to ensure adherence to international standards. UNICEF emphasized the necessity of creating an institutional mechanism to enable the State to monitor and address any violations effectively.

In a subsequent meeting, UNSMIL and the Ministry of Defense deliberated on strengthening the truce in Tripoli and explored opportunities for advancing security sector reform. Discussions also focused on the reintegration of members of armed groups into society.

The Ministry and UNSMIL reiterated their dedication to principles of good governanc

e, adherence to codes of conduct, professional development, serving the populace, inclusivity, and compliance with national and international rule of law.