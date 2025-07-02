EBC Financial Group Celebrates Multiple Award Wins in 2025

EBC recognised by both World Finance and Online Money Awards for leadership in CFD trading, platform performance, and trusted, trader-first solutions

LONDON, July 02, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — EBC Financial Group (EBC) has been recognised by two leading industry award bodies in 2025, reinforcing its position as a trusted broker via the Best CFD Provider award by Online Money Awards and Most Trusted Broker and Best Trading Platform titles at the World Finance Forex Awards 2025.

EBC’s wins at the World Finance Forex Awards mark the third consecutive year the Group has received honours from the awarding body—an indication of its sustained performance in both technology execution and client trust metrics. The 2025 dual awards build on EBC’s previous recognitions in 2023 and 2024, highlighting its consistent delivery of robust trading solutions across global markets.

The acknowledgments span both product delivery and trust metrics, reflecting EBC’s operational focus on execution quality, platform innovation, and client protection within regulated trading environments.

“These awards affirm the Group’s emphasis on building efficient, transparent, and regulated trading infrastructure,” said David Barrett, CEO of EBC Financial Group (UK) Ltd. “Whether it’s through our ETF CFD suite expansion, platform enhancements, or client-first service model, we remain focused on building tools and experiences that help traders act with clarity, confidence, and control.”

Driving Growth with Thematic and Tactical CFD Solutions

EBC’s recent launch of over 100 U.S.-listed ETF CFDs has expanded its multi-asset product suite and positioned the Group at the forefront of thematic trading innovation. These instruments give clients real-time, leveraged access to ETFs across a broad spectrum of global narratives—including clean energy, U.S. tech, dividend-yielding assets, fixed income, and emerging markets.

The offering features ETFs from leading issuers such as Vanguard, iShares (BlackRock), and State Street Global Advisors, with key advantages including zero fund management fees, leverage options and short-selling capabilities as well as real-time execution and low-cost access to NYSE and NASDAQ-listed assets.

This expansion aligns with EBC’s strategic focus on delivering smarter exposure tools—enabling traders to respond quickly to macro shifts, hedge market views, or construct diversified portfolios with precision.

Platform Innovation and Client Experience at the Core

Beyond product growth, EBC continues to enhance its platforms with features such as smart liquidity routing, expanded multilingual support, and ultra-low latency execution. Proprietary tools like the Trading Black Box and Private Room help optimise price aggregation, protect trade integrity, and elevate the trading experience across retail and institutional segments.

These upgrades contributed to EBC’s recognition as Best Trading Platform at the 2025 World Finance Forex Awards, while the Most Trusted Broker title acknowledged the Group’s long-term dedication to governance, client protection, and relationship-building in regulated markets.

This article reflects the observations of EBC Financial Group and all its global entities. It is not financial or investment advice. Trading in commodities and foreign exchange (FX) involves a significant risk of loss, potentially exceeding your initial investment. Consult a qualified financial advisor before making any trading or investment decisions, as EBC Financial Group and its entities are not liable for any damages arising from reliance on this information.

For more information about EBC Financial Group and its award-winning services, visit www.ebc.com.

About EBC Financial Group

Founded in London, EBC Financial Group (EBC) is a global brand known for its expertise in financial brokerage and asset management. Through its regulated entities operating across major financial jurisdictions—including the UK, Australia, the Cayman Islands, Mauritius, and others—EBC enables retail, professional, and institutional investors to access global markets and trading opportunities, including currencies, commodities, CFDs and more.

Trusted by investors in over 100 countries and honoured with global awards including multiple year recognition from World Finance, EBC is widely regarded as one of the world’s best brokers with titles including Best Trading Platform and Most Trusted Broker. With its strong regulatory standing and commitment to transparency, EBC has also been consistently ranked among the top brokers—trusted for its ability to deliver secure, innovative, and client-first trading solutions across competitive international markets.

EBC’s subsidiaries are licensed and regulated within their respective jurisdictions. EBC Financial Group (UK) Limited is regulated by the UK’s Financial Conduct Authority (FCA); EBC Financial Group (Cayman) Limited is regulated by the Cayman Islands Monetary Authority (CIMA); EBC Financial Group (Australia) Pty Ltd, and EBC Asset Management Pty Ltd are regulated by Australia’s Securities and Investments Commission (ASIC); EBC Financial (MU) Ltd is authorised and regulated by the Financial Services Commission Mauritius (FSC).

At the core of EBC are a team of industry veterans with over 40 years of experience in major financial institutions. Having navigated key economic cycles from the Plaza Accord and 2015 Swiss franc crisis to the market upheavals of the COVID-19 pandemic. We foster a culture where integrity, respect, and client asset security are paramount, ensuring that every investor relationship is handled with the utmost seriousness it deserves.

EBC is a proud official foreign exchange partner of FC Barcelona and continues to drive impactful partnerships to empower communities – namely through the UN Foundation’s United to Beat Malaria initiative, Oxford University’s Department of Economics, and a diverse range of partners to champion initiatives in global health, economics, education, and sustainability.

https://www.ebc.com/

Media Contact:

Savitha Ravindran

Global Public Relations Manager

[email protected]

Michelle Siow

Brand & Communications Director

[email protected]

GlobeNewswire Distribution ID 9488342