Undersecretary of UAE Ministry of Energy and Infrastructure Visits Tellus Power Globe Holding Limited Hong Kong Offices

IRVINE, Calif., Sept. 03, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Tellus Power Globe Holding Limited (“Tellus Power” or the Company) was honored to welcome His Excellency Eng Sharif Al Olama, Undersecretary of the UAE Ministry of Energy and Infrastructure, to its Hong Kong offices last week. The high-level visit reflects the UAE’s forward-looking vision and commitment to strengthening international partnerships that advance energy efficiency, clean mobility, and sustainable infrastructure.

Tellus Power Globe Holding Limited Hong Kong Offices

During his visit, H.E. Eng Al Olama toured Tellus Power’s research and development facilities, where he was briefed on the company’s latest innovations in electric vehicle (EV) charging, including advanced Vehicle-to-Grid (V2G) and Vehicle-to-Everything (V2X) technologies.

The visit also highlighted the progress of the UAE-based joint venture between Tellus Power Globe Holding Limited, BinHendi Holding, and Sing Family Enterprise Group, which aspires to establish one of the first EV charger manufacturing facilities in the Middle East. This investment reflects the UAE’s vision of becoming a global hub for advanced energy and infrastructure technologies, while also supporting local industrial development and job creation.

H.E. Eng Al Olama said: “I am pleased with our visit to Tellus Power’s offices in Hong Kong, where we witnessed promising innovations in sustainable EV solutions. This engagement marks a valuable step toward future cooperation, aligning with our shared vision for advancing clean and smart EV infrastructure.”

“We are deeply honored by the visit of H.E. Eng Sharif Al Olama, whose leadership and vision continue to inspire innovation in sustainable infrastructure,” said Yansong Li, Co-Founder of Tellus Power. “This collaboration marks a milestone in our journey to delivering ‘Made in UAE’ EV chargers and positioning the Emirates as a leader in advanced energy solutions for the region and beyond.”

The UAE Ministry of Energy and Infrastructure’s support underscores the nation’s dedication to driving future-ready, sustainable solutions. Tellus Power’s Middle East division looks forward to continuing its partnership with various stakeholders in UAE to accelerate the transition towards cleaner, smarter, and more connected mobility ecosystems.

About Tellus Power Globe Holding Limited

Tellus Power Globe Holding Limited (“Tellus Power” or the “Company”) is a global manufacturer of electric vehicle chargers. The Company delivers ROI-driven charging infrastructure designed for long-term profitability and operational efficiency. Leveraging global expertise, Tellus Power delivers advanced and dependable EV charging infrastructure to support the widespread adoption of electric vehicles.

