Two underground tunnels of ISIS terrorists found in Nineveh

Security forces found two underground tunnels belonging to ISIS terrorist gangs in Tal Afar district and Tal Abtah district in Nineveh.

The Security Media Cell stated in a statement that: “In two separate duties and according to accurate intelligence information, a joint force from the Intelligence Division of the 15th Division of the Military Intelligence Directorate, in cooperation with the security forces present in the West Nineveh Operations Command Sector, was able to find two underground tunnels, one of which contained small rooms that ISIS terrorist gangs were using to store weapons, ammunition and explosive devices, after a search and inspection operation in Tal Afar district and Tal Abtah district, they were dealt with and completely buried.”

Source: National Iraqi News Agency