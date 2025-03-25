Tunisian Foreign Minister Reaffirms Support for Libyan-Led Political Solution

Tunis: Tunisian Foreign Minister Mohamed Nafti reiterated his country’s commitment to continuing to support the United Nations’ efforts in Libya and its contribution to promoting dialogue, consensus, and reconciliation efforts in Libya. This declaration was made during his meeting with Hanna Tetteh, the Head of the United Nations Support Mission in Libya (UNSMIL) and Special Representative of the Secretary-General for Libya (SRSG).

According to Libyan News Agency, the Tunisian Ministry of Foreign Affairs released a statement on its website detailing the meeting. Nafti emphasized Tunisia’s ongoing support for the UN Mission’s efforts in Libya to achieve a lasting, inter-Libyan political solution. This, he noted, would enable Libya to regain its security and stability while strengthening peace and development in the region.

UN Envoy Hanna Tetteh outlined the mission’s plan in Libya during the meeting. She expressed appreciation for Tunisia’s consistent support for UN mediation efforts in Libya, highlighting the cooperation and facilitation provided by Tunisia to UNSMIL. Tetteh also praised Tunisia’s balanced and constructive positions regarding the Libyan situation and its role in aiding dialogue, consensus, and reconciliation among Libyans.