Libya Condemns Terrorist Attack in Western Niger

Tripoli: The Ministry of Foreign Affairs and International Cooperation of the Government of National Unity has condemned the recent terrorist attack that struck the village of Vampita in western Niger. The attack resulted in several casualties and injuries.

According to Libyan News Agency, the Ministry issued a statement expressing its unwavering support and solidarity with the government and people of Niger during this difficult time. The statement highlighted Libya’s firm stance against all forms of violence and terrorism that threaten security and stability.

The Ministry also extended its condolences and deepest sympathies to the families of the victims, offering prayers for the deceased and wishing a swift recovery for those injured in the attack.