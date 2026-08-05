Tokenized Equities Surge 140% in 2026 as New DeFiLlama Research Maps the Market

VICTORIA, Seychelles, Aug. 05, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Bitget , the world’s largest Universal Exchange (UEX), today highlighted key findings from a new independent DeFiLlama research report examining the rapid growth and evolving market structure of tokenized equities. According to the report, tokenization’s active market capitalization has grown by more than 140% in 2026, increasing from $814 million at the beginning of the year to nearly $2 billion at the time of publication. The research explores how leading tokenized equity platforms are evolving across market structure, liquidity, settlement, and execution quality as adoption continues to accelerate.

The report evaluates leading tokenized equity platforms across brokerage integration, reserve verification, dividend treatment, settlement mechanisms, and trading infrastructure. It also benchmarks quoted liquidity and execution quality across multiple venues, providing an independent assessment of how the tokenized equities market is evolving.

DeFiLlama’s analysis found that Bitget recorded the lowest median bid-ask spread at 0.83 basis points and the deepest top-of-book liquidity across all five tokenized equity markets evaluated. In its broader execution benchmark covering 36 stock perpetuals and eight metals and commodity perpetuals, Bitget led 32, 34 and 33 contracts across the 5, 10 and 50 basis point depth measurements respectively, while also recording the greatest aggregate order-book depth across all measured depth ranges. The findings suggest that as tokenized equity infrastructure matures, execution quality and liquidity are becoming increasingly important differentiators between platforms.

“A tokenized stock is only as good as the market behind it. Investors don’t care how the asset is packaged if they can’t trade it efficiently,” said Gracy Chen, CEO of Bitget. “That’s why liquidity and execution matter. DeFiLlama found Bitget recorded the lowest median bid-ask spread and the deepest top-of-book liquidity across the markets they evaluated. As this market grows, those are the things investors will increasingly expect.”

The report also examines adoption trends within Bitget’s Reality rTokens, which generated more than $1.16 billion in cumulative trading volume between June and July. Semiconductor and technology-linked assets accounted for the majority of activity, underscoring continued demand for tokenized exposure to innovation-driven public companies.

For more information, read the full DeFiLlama report here .

About Bitget

Bitget is the world’s largest Universal Exchange (UEX), serving over 125 million users and offering access to over 2M crypto tokens, 500+ tokenized stocks, ETFs, commodities, FX, and precious metals such as gold. The ecosystem is committed to helping users trade smarter with its AI agent, which co-pilots trade execution. Bitget is driving crypto adoption through strategic partnerships such as MotoGP . Aligned with its global impact strategy, Bitget has joined hands with UNICEF to support blockchain education for 1.1 million people by 2027. Bitget currently leads in the tokenized TradFi market, providing the industry’s lowest fees and highest liquidity across 150 regions worldwide.

For more information, visit: Website | X | Telegram | LinkedIn | Discord

For media inquiries, please contact: [email protected]

Risk Warning: Digital asset prices are subject to fluctuation and may experience significant volatility. Investors are advised to only allocate funds they can afford to lose. The value of any investment may be impacted, and there is a possibility that financial objectives may not be met, nor the principal investment recovered. Independent financial advice should always be sought, and personal financial experience and standing carefully considered. Past performance is not a reliable indicator of future results. Bitget accepts no liability for any potential losses incurred. Nothing contained herein should be construed as financial advice. For further information, please refer to our Terms of Use.

A photo accompanying this announcement is available at https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/9e07fe00-fe20-4588-a783-9681ef299933

GlobeNewswire Distribution ID 1001255982