Toghi and Kuwaiti Counterpart Discuss Cultural Content Production Cooperation

Kuwait City: Minister of Culture in the Government of National Unity, Mabrouka Toghi, held discussions with Kuwaiti Minister of Information, Abdulrahman Al-Mutairi, focusing on mechanisms to support and enhance cultural and media cooperation between Libya and Kuwait.

According to Libyan News Agency, the meeting took place on the sidelines of the Kuwait, the Capital of Arab Culture and Media 2025 events. It explored prospects for cooperation in cultural content production, aiming to enhance Arab cultural understanding. Toghi emphasized the Libyan Ministry of Culture’s commitment to strengthening ties with Kuwait across various cultural fields and exchanging experiences in cultural and artistic areas.

Al-Mutairi expressed Kuwait’s eagerness to build stronger cultural relations with Libya, highlighting the importance of exchanging programs and projects that foster identity and cultural creativity. Toghi also met with Libyan Ambassador to Kuwait, Sulaiman Al-Sahli, to discuss further cooperation in cultural fields as part of her visit to participate in the opening of Kuwait, the Capital of Arab Culture and Media 2025.