Al-Baour and Dussey Discuss Expansion of Libyan Investments in Togo

Addis Ababa: The Minister of Foreign Affairs and International Cooperation, Taher Al-Baour, met with his Togolese counterpart, Robert Dussey, in Addis Ababa to discuss the expansion of Libyan investments in Togo and measures to ensure their protection. The meeting took place on the sidelines of the 38th session of the African Union Summit.

According to Libyan News Agency, the discussions between the two ministers focused on enhancing bilateral cooperation. The meeting emphasized the importance of ongoing consultations to broaden the scope of Libyan investments and secure their preservation. Both ministers reaffirmed their commitment to taking necessary actions to bolster these investments and are planning an upcoming visit to Lom© to delve into implementation strategies.