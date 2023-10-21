Three persons accused of various crimes arrested in Maysan

Al-Amara The security forces in Maysan arrested 3 defendants wanted for various crimes and seized unlicensed weapons and equipment in the governorate.

The Maysan Operations Command said in a statement: “A force from the First Regiment and the Third Regiment of the 97th Infantry Brigade was able to arrest three defendants wanted in accordance with the provisions of Articles (430) Threat, (1/4) Terrorism, and (405) Premeditated Murder, and confiscated a number of Weapons and a quantity of equipment.”/End

Source: National Iraqi News Agency