Three persons accused of various crimes arrested in Maysan

Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn
WhatsApp

Al-Amara The security forces in Maysan arrested 3 defendants wanted for various crimes and seized unlicensed weapons and equipment in the governorate.

The Maysan Operations Command said in a statement: “A force from the First Regiment and the Third Regiment of the 97th Infantry Brigade was able to arrest three defendants wanted in accordance with the provisions of Articles (430) Threat, (1/4) Terrorism, and (405) Premeditated Murder, and confiscated a number of Weapons and a quantity of equipment.”/End

Source: National Iraqi News Agency

recent posts

advertisement

about us

Libyan Newswire brings you the latest news and updates, covering advancements, innovations, and breakthroughs in various tech sectors.

Read More.

Recent News

Our categories

press releases

Copyright © 2023 Libya Newswire. All Rights Reserved.