Education Ministry participates in regional dialogue forum

Cairo, The Education Ministry has participated in the Regional Dialogue Forum on "The Future of Education and Education on Human Rights: for a new social contract".

The forum was organised by the United Nations High Commissioner for Human Rights, in cooperation with the United Nations Educational, Scientific and Cultural Organisation (UNESCO), in Cairo, Egypt, with the participation of 22 Arab countries.

The event, which was held within the framework of the keenness to hold regional consultations to discuss the and education in the field of human rights, coincides with the celebration of the 75th anniversary of the Universal Declaration of Human Rights and the 30th anniversary of the Vienna Declaration and Programme of Action. It aimed to highlighting the best practices in education in the field of human rights.

Fatima Adel Sanad, specialist at the Education for Citizenship Unit in the Education Ministry’s Curriculum Development and Policies Directorate, presented a work paper on the kingdom's experience in education for citizenship and spreading the culture of human rights through the educational system.

She highlighted the interest of the kingdom's leadership in this field, as reflected in the national laws and legislation. She also reviewed the new and developed curricula that were introduced in schools.

She also shed light on the school project to promote citizenship and human rights, and made some recommendations regarding the future of education on human rights in the Arab region, based on Bahrain's experience.

Source: Bahrain News Agency