Three Kurdish Alliances for Kirkuk Elections

The Kurdish forces formed three alliances to compete for Kirkuk seats in the Iraqi provincial elections.

The Kurdistan Democratic Party announced the formation of an alliance with the Islamic Movement - the Iraqi Islamic Party - the Turkmen People's Party and the Kurdistan Democratic Movement.

While the Patriotic Union of Kurdistan allied with the Kurdistan Communist Party.

Meanwhile, the Kurdistan Islamic Union and the Justice Group announced an alliance to run in the elections in Kirkuk Governorate.

In addition, some political forces will participate in the provincial council elections in Kirkuk separately and have candidates.

The head of the organizational office of the Kurdistan Democratic Party in Kirkuk, Kamal Kirkuki, confirmed that the allies of the Kurdistan Democratic Party "are national forces that have influence, and their positions are similar to those of the Democratic Party and the Kurds."

