These are the top 30 Best Places to Work in Middle East for 2023

DUBAI, UAE – Media OutReach Newswire – 26 December 2023 – The Best Places to Work organization announced today the top 30 Best Places to Work in Middle East for 2023. Topping this year’s ranking was BSH, the leading manufacturer of home appliances followed by AstraZeneca and McDonald’s.

The certification recognizes employer excellence by evaluating the quality of the people practices and the employee experience around 8 topics including effective leadership, people strategy, relationships, employee engagement and CSR. To be considered, companies must be identified as outstanding employers at least in one of the countries across the region.

The program compiled its annual list of the top 30 most performing organizations across the Middle East based on the assessment of 500+ organizations across the region. Findings from this year program show how well companies have succeeded in focusing on building a strong corporate culture that creates a sense of belonging and purpose among their employees. In addition, the research shows that 86% would recommend their workplace to friends and family and more than 80% said they want to work for their employer long-term.

For the past couple of years, the Best Places to Work program has recognized leading employers across the world, backed by several years of workplace culture assessment and a global database of over 25 million employees.

The list of the top 30 Best Places to Work in Middle East for 2023:

BSH AstraZeneca McDonald’s Roshn AM Bank Money Gram Schneider Electric Novo Nordisk Pfizer Mashreq Bank International Maritime Industries Globalpharma Sawani Company International Medical Center Kinan Al Ramz Bank Al Etihad YK Almoayyed & Sons Bidaya Home Finance Utec Saudi Air Navigation Services Beko Hawyia National Housing Company Saudi Xerox Safwacc National Biscuits Confectionery Estarta Estithmar Holding Invita Company W.L.L

In a statement from Hamza Idrissi, Program Manager for the Middle east, he said “Despite the challenges facing businesses in 2023, these employers stood out for their commitment to employee well-being, flexible work, and equity for all employees”

Best Places to Work is an international certification program, considered as the ‘Platinum Standard’ in identifying and recognizing top workplaces around the world, providing employers the opportunity to learn more about the engagement and the satisfaction of their employees and honour those who deliver an outstanding work experience with the highest standards in regards to working conditions.

Every year across the Middle East, the program partners with over 500 organizations, in different industries, to help them measure, benchmark, improve their HR practices and use data-driven insights to add value, enhance agility, and increase organizational effectiveness.

