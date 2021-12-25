Tripoli, The United Nations Support Mission in Libya expressed its congratulations to the Libyan people, the Presidential Council and the government on the 70th anniversary of Libya’s independence.

The congratulatory message stated that the mission shares the Libyan people’s celebrations of Independence Day, and commends the great progress that has been achieved towards achieving peace and stability.

The mission calls on all Libyans to continue working together to enhance ongoing preparations for national elections that will lead to unity, stability, and legal institutions.

Source: Libyan News Agency