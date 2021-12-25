Tripoli, The Ministry of Foreign Affairs and International Cooperation congratulated the Libyan people on the occasion of the 70th anniversary of the Declaration of Independence of Libya.

The ministry confirmed its congratulations on this anniversary, dear to our hearts, on which the first building blocks of independence and liberation for our Libyan nation were dedicated.

(Peoples do not stand and do not resume their revival except on their glorious history. What we must inspire on the occasion of this glorious memory is what was embodied in the struggle of the ancestors and their struggle to win freedom and sovereignty, and the relentless march towards national reconciliation and turning the page of the past, while that the differences only lead to division and dispersal).

In a statement on this occasion, it added:

(The founding fathers of the Libyan entity drew a new and free horizon, and we need it more than before to inspire wisdom and insight from those who built the pillars of the Libyan state, so that our country can set out towards its near and bright future, building with Allah’s help the rule of law and constitutional institutions, thus restoring its position that befits it within its regional and international surroundings).

Source: Libyan News Agency