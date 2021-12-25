Tripoli, Representative of the Presidential Council, Musa Al-Koni, congratulated the Libyan people on the 70th anniversary of Libya’s independence, considering that it was the day of glory and joy in which Libya gained its independence and gained its freedom.

In his congratulations, Al-Koni expressed his regret for the loss of making the memory of this day a date for them with democracy and for them to choose for the first time who would rule them. However, the inability to achieve this achievement today does not cancel the commitment to it.

Al-Koni said in a tweet he posted on his personal account on Twitter (on this date: Glory December 24, 70 years ago, Libya gained its independence – freedom reigned, with this I congratulate our people on Eid and the joy of a homeland, and if we lose a bet, make it an appointment for them with democracy to choose for the first time who governs them Between gain and loss, there is an area of sadness that sweeps through words, and I apologize, and if the deficit that has just been completed is not eliminated, we commit to that).

Source: Libyan News Agency