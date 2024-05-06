Apparel Group kicked off 2024 with a robust expansion, unveiling the inauguration of 47 new stores across the Middle East and India in the first quarter Sima Ganwani Ved, Apparel Group Founder and Chairwoman emphasized on ‘Diversity, Equity and Inclusion’ and her unwavering dedication to fostering inclusive workplaces and promoting gender equality within the retail sector across the region.

DUBAI, United Arab Emirates, May 06, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Apparel Group, a global leader in fashion and lifestyle retail, proudly announces a series of remarkable achievements in Q1 2024, solidifying its position as a leader in the industry.

January:

Apparel Group commenced the year with the prestigious 5-Star Award from the European Foundation for Quality Management (EFQM), recognizing its commitment to business excellence, strategic foresight, and fostering a culture of innovation and quality in the dynamic retail sector.

Additionally, the World Woman Foundation proudly announced Sima Ganwani Ved, Founder and Chairwoman of the Apparel Group, as a distinguished speaker for the World Woman Davos Agenda, held during the World Economic Forum week on January 18 in Davos. Sima Ganwani Ved’s participation highlights Apparel Group’s dedication to championing women empowerment and diversity on a global stage.

The month also witnessed the launch of Bliss Bites, a revolutionary gut-healthy food brand and café introduced by Apparel Group, catering to the growing demand for wellness-focused products among consumers.

February:

In February, Apparel Group was announced as Headline Partner for RLI MENA Awards and Lifestyle Partner for RLI MENA Connect in Riyadh, KSA. Additionally, Apparel Group was honored as the MENA Retail Partner of the Year at the prestigious RLI MENA Awards 2024, highlighting its continued success and influence in the region’s retail landscape.

Moreover, Apparel Group made significant strides in its retail partnerships and industry recognition. The company was unveiled as the Headline Partner for the 10th Retail Leaders Circle MENA Summit 2024 in Riyadh, KSA, reaffirming its commitment to driving innovation and excellence in the retail sector.

March:

March marked another pivotal moment for Apparel Group as it celebrated the grand opening of the inaugural Nysaa store in the GCC region, a joint venture setup with Nykaa, India’s largest omni-channel beauty retailer. This collaboration blends Apparel Group’s retail prowess with Nykaa’s expertise, offering consumers a world-class shopping experience in Dubai.

Additionally, Apparel Group expanded its luxury portfolio with the grand launch of Forest Essentials at Dubai Hills Mall. The event showcased an exquisite décor, immersing guests in the world of Luxurious Ayurveda. Vibrant-colored blooms and striking product displays highlighted the natural ingredients central to Forest Essentials’ ethos.

In a strategic expansion, Apparel Group extended its partnership with Crocs, bringing this iconic brand under its wing in Kuwait. This move broadens the company’s presence in the GCC, where it already operates 88 Crocs stores.

Complementing its expansion efforts, Apparel Group collaborated with Dubai Holding for the ‘Gift It Forward’ initiative, aiming to support over 8,500 Dubai residents during Ramadan. This initiative underscores the company’s dedication to social responsibility and community engagement.

The month also saw the return of the highly anticipated Great Online Sale by Apparel Group, offering exclusive Eid shopping deals with discounts of up to 80%. This sale further reinforced the company’s reputation as a leader in retail innovation.

April:

As the momentum continued into April, Apparel Group intensified its expansion efforts with the unveiling of 47 new stores across the Middle East and India in Q1 2024. These new openings exemplify the company’s commitment to providing exceptional shopping experiences and meeting the evolving needs of its diverse customer base. This expansion included the launch of Qatar’s first Forever New store, the fourth in the GCC, as part of a joint venture expansion plan to open 40 locations.

Moreover, Apparel Group proudly reaffirmed its commitment to excellence by becoming the Platinum Partner for The Retail Summit 2024, held under the patronage of His Highness Sheikh Mohammed Bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President and Prime Minister of the UAE and Ruler of Dubai. The partnership underscores Apparel Group’s dedication to driving transformative discussions and initiatives in the global retail arena.

The company also concluded its role as the Platinum Partner at The Retail Summit 2024, hosted at the renowned Atlantis, The Palm. The summit, held on April 23rd and 24th, brought together prominent figures in global retail, exchanging invaluable insights and strategies pivotal for the evolution of the retail sector. Neeraj Teckchandani, CEO of Apparel Group, participated in a panel discussing the strategic importance of market expansion in the GCC and the need for innovative approaches to redefine omnichannel experiences. Sima Ganwani Ved, Founder and Chairwoman, also honored the summit with her presence in a panel discussion on the vital topic of ‘Diversity, Equity and Inclusion – Inspiring the Next Generation of Retail Talent.’

Commenting on these achievements, Neeraj Teckchandani, CEO of Apparel Group, stated, “We are thrilled to announce our continued growth and success in Q1 2024. These milestones reflect our unwavering dedication to excellence, innovation, and making a positive impact in the communities we serve. As we look ahead, we remain committed to pushing boundaries, fostering partnerships, and delivering unparalleled value to our customers.”

About Apparel Group LLC

Apparel Group is a global fashion and lifestyle retail conglomerate residing at the crossroads of the modern economy – Dubai, United Arab Emirates. Today, Apparel Group caters to thousands of eager shoppers through its 2200+ retail stores and 85+ brands on all platforms while employing over 22,000+ multicultural staff.

Apparel Group has carved its strong presence in the GCC and expanded thriving gateways to market in India, South Africa, Singapore, Indonesia, Thailand, Malaysia, and Egypt. Additionally, clear strategies are in place to enter emerging markets such as Hungary and Philippines.

Apparel Group has created an omni-channel experience, operating brands originating from the USA, Canada, Europe, Australia, and Asia. The brands include leading names in fashion, footwear, and lifestyles such as Tommy Hilfiger, Charles & Keith, Skechers, Aldo, Nine West, Aeropostale, Jamie’s Italian, Tim Hortons, Cold Stone Creamery, Inglot, and Rituals.

Apparel Group owes its amazing growth to the vision and guidance of its dynamic Founder and Chairwoman, Mrs. Sima Ganwani Ved, who has taken the company from strength to strength since its inception in the last two decades.

