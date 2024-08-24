General

The Pentagon reveals details of the new US aid package to Ukraine

The Pentagon reported that the new US aid package to Ukraine, worth $ 125 million, will include Javelin anti-tank groups, artillery shells, and rockets for HIMARS launchers.

According to the US Department of Defense, the new batch of aid included medical equipment (unknown), Javelin and AT-4 groups, 155 and 150 mm artillery shells, and rocket shells for HIMARS launchers.

In addition, the United States will deliver to Ukraine equipment and ammunition dedicated to combating drones and high-mobility ambulances (HMMWV).

Source: National Iraqi News Agency

