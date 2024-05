Baghdad, Security forces arrested a drug dealer after clashing with him in Babylon.

A statement by the Ministry of Interior stated: ‘Detachments of the Anti-Narcotics Directorate in Babylon carried out a security duty to arrest a drug dealer in the Mohandiseen neighborhood in the governorate, and clashed with him, as the accused threw a bomb, and the accused was wounded by the force executing the duty and arrested him.

Source: National Iraqi News Agency