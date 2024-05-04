Municipalities Affairs Undersecretary participates in AOAD 38th General Assembly meeting

Riyadh, Shaikh Mohammed bin Ahmed Al Khalifa, Undersecretary of the Ministry of Municipalities Affairs and Agriculture, participated in the 38th session of the General Assembly of the Arab Organisation for Agricultural Development (AOAD), held in Saudi Arabia.

The undersecretary emphasised the importance of the meeting, which would contribute to the development of sustainable agricultural development and encourage the sustainability of food security and the innovation of modern technologies in this field.

He praised the efforts of Saudi Arabia in organising this meeting.

The meeting discussed topics on the agenda, the most important of which are following up on the progress of work in the Strategy for Sustainable Arab Agricultural Development, the Arab Programme for Sustainable Food Security 2020-2030, and following up on the progress of work in the executive plan of the Arab Strategy for Aquaculture 2017-2037.

The meeting also discussed the organisation’s role in building capacities and leading Arab init

iatives in the field of sustainable agricultural development and achieving food security, and the Arab strategy for sustainable management of pastoral resources 2020-2040.

The meeting specified the themes for the AOAD Awards for Arab Food Security for the year 2024-2025.

It also discussed activating and developing the work of The Arab Technical Institute for Agriculture, Fisheries and the Environment.

Source: Bahrain News Agency