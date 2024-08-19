The Central Committee for the Regional Parliament Elections discusses with a UN team the Commission’s support for the success of the electoral process

The head of the electoral administration, head of the Central Elections Committee of the Kurdistan Regional Parliament, Judge Amer Musa Al-Husseini, received the United Nations Electoral Assistance Mission (UNAMI) team today, Monday, in Erbil Governorate.

A statement by the Electoral Commission stated that during the meeting, several axes were discussed within the Commission’s preparations, represented by its electoral offices in the governorates of the region, for the electoral event and what the mission team can contribute to supporting the Commission in the success of its work during the coming period.

Al-Husseini expressed his thanks and gratitude for all that the electoral support team of the United Nations Mission provides to the Electoral Commission in terms of exchanging experiences, expressing his hope to continue with this support and assistance.

On the other hand, the team praised the decision of the Electoral Commission to manage the electoral process in all its stages from the center of the re

gion, for the ease of communication with the electoral offices in the region and reassuring the partners of the electoral process of holding fair, honest and transparent elections, in addition to the exceptional efforts made to hold the upcoming elections for the Kurdistan Regional Parliament 2024 on their scheduled date.

Source: National Iraqi News Agency