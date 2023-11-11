Tamkeen’s new programmes praised

Manama, Ahmed Sabah Al Salloom, member of the Economic Committee at the Council of Representatives, Chairman of the Bahrain Society for Small and Medium Sized Enterprises Development (BDSMES Bahrain), has affirmed that the new programmes launched by the Labour Fund (Tamkeen) will play a major role in raising wages, which will contribute to improving the purchasing power and spurring the economy.

In this regard, he lauded His Majesty King Hamad bin Isa Al Khalifa’s sound visions, and the efforts of the government, led by His Royal Highness Prince Salman bin Hamad Al Khalifa, the Crown Prince and Prime Minister, to support the employment of Bahraini job-seekers, as well as consolidate the role of the private sector as the main engine for economic growth.

He indicated that the directives of His Highness Shaikh Isa bin Salman bin Hamad Al Khalifa, Chairman of the Board of Trustees of the Isa bin Salman Education Charitable Trust, and Chairman of the Board of Directors of the Labour Fund, to launch the new package of programmes, the largest in Tamkeen’s history, which will benefit 50,000 Bahrainis every year, will reflect positively on the labour market, as it will reduce unemployment rates, and support the career development of Bahraini competencies.

