Tamkeen backs Hasan and Habib Sons’ expansion with wage increases, new hires



Manama, Tamkeen has announced its support for Hasan and Habib Sons of Mahmood Company’s expansion, which aims to hire more Bahrainis and raise the wages of 74 local employees. This support aligns with the company’s goal of increasing productivity by adopting advanced technology and hiring skilled talent.

The company will benefit from several Tamkeen programs, including the National Employment Program and the Wage Increment Program. These initiatives aim to boost productivity, sustainability, and create job opportunities at Fine Foods, one of its subsidiaries.

The expansion includes opening three new branches this year and adopting new technological solutions to support growth. The company also supplies food to airlines, schools, hospitals, and hotels.

Khalid Al Bayat, Chief Growth Officer, highlighted the importance of the expansion and Tamkeen’s support in helping the company achieve its goals of increasing production capacity and hiring local talent trained in advanced digital solutions.

Fareed Hasan M

ahmood, CEO of Hasan and Habib Sons of Mahmood Company, emphasised the importance of employing Bahrainis, stating that the company has always been committed to hiring local talent and will continue to work with Tamkeen to develop their skills and leadership potential.

Hasan and Habib Sons of Mahmood Company is a leading Bahraini family business, operating across various sectors, including food supply, shipping, and construction. The group comprises of 25 companies and employs over 100 Bahrainis.

Tamkeen’s support aligns with its 2024 strategic priorities to boost economic participation, expand career opportunities for Bahrainis, and enhance private sector productivity through technology.

Source: Bahrain News Agency