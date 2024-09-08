Foreign Minister receives British Ambassador



Manama, Dr. Abdullatif bin Rashid Al Zayani, the Minister of Foreign Affairs, received Alastair Long, the British Ambassador to Bahrain.

They discussed the historical ties and ongoing cooperation between Bahrain and the UK, as well as means to enhance bilateral coordination and advance mutual interests.

They also reviewed regional developments and other issues of shared interests.

Ambassador Shaikh Abdullah bin Ali Al Khalifa, Director General of Bilateral Relations at the Ministry of Foreign Affairs, attended the meeting.

Source: Bahrain News Agency