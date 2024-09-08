Spirit of Le Mans returns to Bahrain: BIC launches ticket sales for WEC 8H powered by Bapco Energies



Manama, Bahrain International Circuit (BIC), the home of motorsport in the Middle East, announced the launch of ticket sales for the 2024 World Endurance Championship 8 Hours of Bahrain powered by Bapco Energies.

As the Spirit of Le Mans returns to the Kingdom, fans can expect an action-packed global event showcasing the very best of global endurance racing, as well as incredible off-track entertainment. It is scheduled to be held on November 1- 2 as the eighth and final round of this year’s FIA World Endurance Championship (WEC).

As one of the most affordable ways to watch a World Championship event, tickets cost just BD5.5 for adults and BD2.75 for children for the two-day WEC spectacle.

Tickets can be purchased online at bahraingp.com or by calling the BIC Hotline on +973-17450000.

Fans are urged to purchase their tickets at the earliest so as not to miss out on the world’s most prestigious endurance racing series, boasting many of motoring’s biggest manufacturers, teams, and racing drivers.

BIC is a

lso delighted to offer its premium hospitality product for WEC, The Le Mans Spirit Club Package. Priced at BD 290 (ex VAT) for two days, it includes an inclusive dining and drinks package, all in the incredible setting of premium lounges overlooking the pit lane and main straight.

The WEC has established itself as one of the premier championships under the International Automobile Federation (FIA) and the leading global series for endurance racing.

It attracts countless stars in motorsport, and it continues to grow in popularity every year, with races taking place in eight countries across four continents.

The 8 Hours of Bahrain powered by Bapco Energies will be the first major global meeting of BIC’s 2024-25 racing calendar, and it will be an exciting climax to what has been an historic WEC campaign to date.

Following the completion of the season’s sixth round held two weeks ago in Austin, USA, there have now been six different winning cars – one from each event – in the WEC’s top-tier Hypercar class.

T

he competition has never been so tight, with the most iconic brands being represented in the series’ two categories – the Hypercar and lower-tier LMGT3 – including McLaren, Porsche, Ferrari, BMW, Aston Martin, Lamborghini, Toyota, Lexus, Ford, Peugeot, Chevrolet, Cadillac, and Alpine.

Bahrain’s WEC event is the only eight-hour race on the calendar, giving fans the chance to watch the field battle it out from daytime conditions to night under BIC’s state-of-the-art floodlights.

The 8 Hours of Bahrain powered by Bapco Energies will crown the latest batch of FIA WEC champions. Prior to heading to the Kingdom, the series would have made stops at Lusail in Qatar, Imola in Italy, Spa in Belgium, Le Mans in France, Sao Paulo in Brazil, Austin in the US, and Fuji in Japan.

This year’s event will mark the 13th WEC race at BIC and sixth time it is being held in the eight-hour format.

Also taking place as part of the weekend’s programme will be the Porsche Carrera Cup Middle East – the region’s leading one-make cham

pionship featuring talented drivers of different nationalities.

Furthermore, BIC is planning an incredible line-up of colourful entertainment to enjoy off the track on both days of the WEC weekend.

More details on plans for the race weekend will be announced over the coming weeks.

For further information on the Bapco Energies 8 Hours of Bahrain or other BIC events and activities, visit bahraingp.com or call the BIC Hotline on +973-17450000.

Source: Bahrain News Agency