Syrian-Iraqi talks to bolster cooperation in energy field

Baghdad, Syria and Iraq discussed means to enhance bilateral cooperation in the electric energy field. That came during a meeting between Syrian Ambassador in Baghdad, Sattam Jadaan al-Dandah and Iraqi Minister of Electricity, Ziad Ali Fadel. Media office of Iraqi Electricity Ministry said in a statement to SANA correspondent in Baghdad 'the talks focused on developing joint strategic plans to improve energy sector and ensure its sustainability in both countries. The two sides agreed to exchange experiences and implement Joint projects to improve electrical capacity, achieve energy self-sufficiency, and consolidate stability and development in the region, according to the statement. Ambassador al-Dandah said in a statement that the meeting stressed the depth of Syrian-Iraqi distinguished fraternal and historical relations, and the keenness to boost bilateral relations and upgrade them to the highest levels. Al-Dandah added the discussions dealt with completing the electrical interconnection agreement be tween the two brotherly countries in al-Bukamal-al-Qaim region, in addition to exchanging expertise in the energy fields through visits and preparing the required studies. Source: Syrian Arab News Agency