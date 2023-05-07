Syrian government’s delegations to resume participation in Arab League meetings

Arab foreign ministers have decided to allow Syrian government's delegations to resume their participation in the meetings of the Arab League Council, and all its affiliated organisations and agencies, as of Sunday.

The resolution was issued today by the Arab League Council at the ministerial level, chaired by Egyptian Foreign Minister Sameh Shoukry, during the extraordinary session dedicated to discussing developments in the situation in Syria.

Syria's participation in the meetings of the Arab League and its specialised organisations was suspended on November 16, 2011, based on a resolution issued by the Arab League Council at the ministerial level following an emergency meeting.

Source: Bahrain News Agency